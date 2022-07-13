BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of CII opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.73. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $22.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 218,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,934 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.