BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of CII opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.73. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $22.30.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (CII)
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.