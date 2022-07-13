BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BGY)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0338 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BGY opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $6.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.