BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BGY)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0338 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:BGY opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $6.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
