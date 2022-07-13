BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decline of 91.4% from the June 15th total of 207,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 422,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMEZ. Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 29,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II stock traded down 0.04 on Wednesday, reaching 16.28. The stock had a trading volume of 19,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,948. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 19.05. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a fifty-two week low of 14.96 and a fifty-two week high of 29.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

