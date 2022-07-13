BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

NYSE:BME opened at $43.42 on Wednesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $580,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 18,288 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 360.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.