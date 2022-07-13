BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE:BME opened at $43.42 on Wednesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.00.
About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.
