BlackRock, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $4.88 (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 4.88 per share by the asset manager on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

BlackRock has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. BlackRock has a dividend payout ratio of 47.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BlackRock to earn $43.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $19.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.5%.

Shares of BLK traded down $7.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $596.23. 30,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $624.60 and a 200-day moving average of $717.43.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 37.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in BlackRock by 56.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 21.3% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $821.73.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

