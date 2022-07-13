BlackRock, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $4.88 (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 4.88 per share by the asset manager on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%.
BlackRock has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. BlackRock has a dividend payout ratio of 47.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BlackRock to earn $43.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $19.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.5%.
Shares of BLK traded down $7.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $596.23. 30,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $624.60 and a 200-day moving average of $717.43.
In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in BlackRock by 56.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 21.3% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $821.73.
About BlackRock (Get Rating)
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock (BLK)
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.