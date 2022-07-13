BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $603.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $624.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $717.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $821.73.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

