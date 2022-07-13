BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of BYM opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 38,151 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 30.9% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 164,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 38,872 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 133.1% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

