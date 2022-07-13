BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

MYN opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $14.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 32.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 38,503 shares during the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

