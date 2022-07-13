Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $11.62.
About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (Get Rating)
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX)
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.