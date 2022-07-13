Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $11.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $943,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $680,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 47,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 168.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares during the period.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

