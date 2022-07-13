Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) is Wulff Hansen & CO.’s Largest Position

Wulff Hansen & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises approximately 8.2% of Wulff Hansen & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.39. 102,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,929,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.36.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,748. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $1,054,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,531,631 shares in the company, valued at $400,510,926.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and sold 383,396 shares worth $19,830,753. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Blackstone from $122.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Blackstone from $169.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.36.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

