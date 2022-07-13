Blackstone (NYSE:BX) PT Lowered to $147.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $147.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.35% from the stock’s previous close.

BX has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.27.

BX opened at $94.02 on Wednesday. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $86.97 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.36.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $662,023.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,217,146 shares in the company, valued at $400,839,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 383,396 shares valued at $19,830,753. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

