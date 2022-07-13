Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Stock Price Down 4% on Analyst Downgrade

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4% on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $122.00 to $101.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Blackstone traded as low as $88.15 and last traded at $90.25. Approximately 32,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,929,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.02.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on BX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.36.
In other news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $662,023.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,217,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,839,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 383,396 shares valued at $19,830,753. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.06 and a 200-day moving average of $114.36.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.93%.
Blackstone Company Profile (NYSE:BX)
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
