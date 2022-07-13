Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Stock Price Down 4% on Analyst Downgrade

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4% on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $122.00 to $101.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Blackstone traded as low as $88.15 and last traded at $90.25. Approximately 32,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,929,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.02.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.36.

In other news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $662,023.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,217,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,839,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 383,396 shares valued at $19,830,753. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 42,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.9% during the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 24,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 22.4% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 35,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.9% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.06 and a 200-day moving average of $114.36.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

