Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Announces Dividend of $0.20

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, October 31st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, November 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.61. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $38.32.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BXSL shares. Compass Point upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 9,106.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 436,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,165,000 after acquiring an additional 431,568 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 358,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 168,883 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 105,356 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 68,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,543,000. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

