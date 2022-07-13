BlitzPredict Achieves Market Cap of $808,819.28 (XBP)

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 13th. BlitzPredict has a market cap of $808,819.28 and approximately $5,799.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlitzPredict coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000581 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002168 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00009105 BTC.

About BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io . BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BlitzPredict

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPredict should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlitzPredict using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

