Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.73

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 96789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.25 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.09.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $275.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.30 million. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 43.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,670,516,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $587,723,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 399.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,936,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,981,000 after acquiring an additional 18,344,821 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $147,703,000. Finally, Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $45,495,000. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

