Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC) Short Interest Up 12,290.0% in June

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,900 shares, a growth of 12,290.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I by 1.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,087,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after buying an additional 31,983 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $19,400,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $19,373,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $10,108,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $6,615,000.

Shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I stock remained flat at $$9.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. 297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,599. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I ( NASDAQ:BWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.

