Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Shares Up 2%

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY – Get Rating) rose 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.80 ($0.06). Approximately 292,935 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,373,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.70 ($0.06).

The stock has a market capitalization of £51.96 million and a P/E ratio of -16.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Bluejay Mining Company Profile (LON:JAY)

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, titanium, platinum, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals.

