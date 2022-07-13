B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $422.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMRRY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 560 ($6.66) to GBX 385 ($4.58) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 630 ($7.49) to GBX 460 ($5.47) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded B&M European Value Retail from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

BMRRY stock opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4402 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.19%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

