B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Update

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 933.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BMRRY shares. Barclays upgraded B&M European Value Retail from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 560 ($6.66) to GBX 385 ($4.58) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 630 ($7.49) to GBX 460 ($5.47) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $430.37.

Shares of BMRRY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.05. 48,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,797. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.54. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $35.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4402 per share. This represents a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

