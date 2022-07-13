BOMB (BOMB) Trading 7.4% Lower This Week

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. BOMB has a market capitalization of $166,441.92 and $104,796.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BOMB has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One BOMB coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000920 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,234.66 or 0.99738769 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00040581 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00025027 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 892,055 coins and its circulating supply is 891,267 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

