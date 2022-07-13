Boson Protocol Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 13th. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $19.42 million and $865,322.00 worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00208462 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000176 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000264 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010532 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.67 or 0.00507502 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,762,847 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

