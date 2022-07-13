BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $167.56

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 167.56 ($1.99) and last traded at GBX 167.56 ($1.99), with a volume of 74 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170 ($2.02).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($5.35) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 420 ($5.00) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 472 ($5.61) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 440 ($5.23) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 540 ($6.42) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get BP plc 9% Preferred Shares alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £33.52 billion and a PE ratio of -2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 175.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 176.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.