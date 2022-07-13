BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Increases Dividend to $1.41 Per Share

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 1.405 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $5.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 73.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:BPT opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $26.08.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust ( NYSE:BPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $300,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 239.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 29,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $233,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

