BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Shares Down 3.2%

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$29.00 and last traded at C$29.00. 600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 560 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.97.

The company has a market capitalization of C$36.19 million and a PE ratio of 10.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.74.

BQE Water (CVE:BQE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.47 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Robert Stein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,749,580.

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment services to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

