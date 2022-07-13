Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BRDG. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bridge Investment Group to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Shares of BRDG stock opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. Bridge Investment Group has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $431.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.28.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $104.13 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRDG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 769.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the first quarter worth about $408,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

