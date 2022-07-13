Brokerages Set Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Target Price at $45.10

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.03.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INVH. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

NYSE INVH opened at $34.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.82, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.88. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $532.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.97 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

