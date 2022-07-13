Build Acquisition (NYSE:BGSX) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. 747 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 48,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Build Acquisition during the first quarter worth $195,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in Build Acquisition during the first quarter worth $500,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Build Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,893,000. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Build Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,952,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Build Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

Build Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and technology-enabled services with a primary focus on North American markets.

