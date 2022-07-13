Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA decreased its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Bunge accounts for about 1.2% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BG. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,472,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BG traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.88. 9,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,494. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.62. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $128.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 16.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

