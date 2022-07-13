Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Cheuvreux

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €27.00 ($27.00) target price on the stock.

BVRDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bureau Veritas from €30.80 ($30.80) to €22.30 ($22.30) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bureau Veritas from €25.00 ($25.00) to €24.00 ($24.00) in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bureau Veritas from €29.00 ($29.00) to €26.00 ($26.00) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bureau Veritas from €29.50 ($29.50) to €30.00 ($30.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Shares of BVRDF stock opened at $24.01 on Monday. Bureau Veritas has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $34.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

