Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.92

Shares of Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.92 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 6.80 ($0.08). Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at GBX 6.90 ($0.08), with a volume of 1,727,770 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of £79.72 million and a PE ratio of -2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.89.

About Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN)

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer. It is involved in mining and processing vanadium ores; and developing and promoting vanadium in the energy storage market through the advancement of vanadium-based energy storage systems, primarily vanadium redox flow batteries.

