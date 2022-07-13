ByteNext Hits Market Capitalization of $284,313.23 (BNU)

ByteNext (BNU) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. ByteNext has a market cap of $284,313.23 and $112,254.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ByteNext alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005164 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00103716 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00018453 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.