Bytom (BTM) Trading 9.1% Lower This Week

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 13th. Bytom has a total market cap of $16.15 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00027794 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00244680 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000964 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000753 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,760,815,275 coins and its circulating supply is 1,559,009,919 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.