Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $52.41

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.41 and traded as low as $49.20. Calian Group shares last traded at $49.20, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Calian Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.47.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

