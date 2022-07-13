Camellia (LON:CAM) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6,195.69

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,195.69 ($73.69) and traded as low as GBX 6,100 ($72.55). Camellia shares last traded at GBX 6,225 ($74.04), with a volume of 60 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £171.52 million and a PE ratio of 7,410.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,204.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,336.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a GBX 102 ($1.21) dividend. This is an increase from Camellia’s previous dividend of $44.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. Camellia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 223.81%.

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, and food services businesses in the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, India, Kenya, Malawi, North America, South Africa, and South America. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, blueberries, maize, soya, barley, wine, apple, pear, plum, cherry, apricot, grapes, and forestry products, as well as livestock activities.

