Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $801.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TSLA. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price objective for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $870.70.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla stock opened at $699.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $721.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $873.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla has a 12 month low of $620.57 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $724.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at $18,998,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.