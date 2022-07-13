Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Cut to C$92.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$94.00 to C$92.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 49.16% from the company’s current price.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$79.45.

Shares of CNQ stock traded down C$0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$61.68. 4,562,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,298,626. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$76.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$72.84. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$37.82 and a 1 year high of C$88.18.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.45 by C$0.41. The business had revenue of C$10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 9.1399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Trevor James Cassidy sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.68, for a total value of C$823,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,016,984.08. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.74, for a total transaction of C$4,664,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,779,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$138,309,099.76. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,332 shares of company stock worth $18,124,781.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

