Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.13

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.11. Cannabis Sativa shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 25,691 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18.

Get Cannabis Sativa alerts:

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBDS)

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.