Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPXWF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.86. Capital Power has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $37.04.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.