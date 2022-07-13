Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 52.0% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.2% during the first quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 219,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,889,000 after buying an additional 10,946 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APD. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

Shares of APD stock traded down $4.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,897. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

