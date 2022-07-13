Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $5.82 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies comprises approximately 1.9% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117. 12.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.60.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,572. The firm has a market cap of $87.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.39 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.82 and its 200 day moving average is $279.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

