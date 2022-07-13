Carderock Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,813 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the quarter. ANSYS accounts for 1.6% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.60.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $5.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.21. 793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,257. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.86 and a 200 day moving average of $296.47. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.92 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.