Carderock Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.69. 41,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,209,043. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.94. The stock has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $119.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 112,575 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.81.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

