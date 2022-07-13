CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stake Boosted by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 33,362 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 7.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 787.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 28,080 shares during the period. Vitruvian Partners LLP raised its position in CarGurus by 15.1% in the first quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 1,261,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,551,000 after purchasing an additional 165,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in CarGurus by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities began coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.73.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 403,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,838,041.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CARG traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.29. The stock had a trading volume of 12,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,263. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average of $32.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -29.96, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.56. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $50.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

