Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 82,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,117,577 shares.The stock last traded at $8.03 and had previously closed at $8.21.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,422 ($16.91) to GBX 1,537 ($18.28) in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

In other news, Director Sir John Parker sold 7,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $125,524.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,117.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,242,372. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $4,852,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $4,033,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1,450,377.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,369,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,314,000 after purchasing an additional 739,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 239.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

