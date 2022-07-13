Carry Hits Market Cap of $36.13 Million (CRE)

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Carry coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Carry has a total market capitalization of $36.13 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Carry has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Carry alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005052 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00061966 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00011359 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000708 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.