Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Carvana by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $85,762,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Carvana by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 717,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,384,000 after buying an additional 578,900 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Carvana by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, RV Capital GmbH purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $30,836,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $140.00 to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $138.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.45.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 3,362,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $269,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,362,500 shares in the company, valued at $269,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 793,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $17,423,690.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,386,846 shares in the company, valued at $30,441,269.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,859,508 shares of company stock worth $340,538,049. 17.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVNA stock opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.65.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

