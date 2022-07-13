Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) were down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.20 and last traded at $21.18. Approximately 51,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,127,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Carvana from $80.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carvana from $65.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average of $99.56.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -6.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 3,362,500 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $269,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.09 per share, for a total transaction of $435,260.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 78,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,859,508 shares of company stock valued at $340,538,049 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Carvana by 19.6% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Carvana by 28.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Carvana by 84.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 95,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 43,639 shares during the period. Finally, PB Investment Partners L.P. lifted its position in Carvana by 80.4% in the first quarter. PB Investment Partners L.P. now owns 115,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 51,518 shares during the period.

About Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

