Cat Token (CAT) Achieves Market Cap of $471,590.75

Cat Token (CAT) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 13th. Over the last week, Cat Token has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cat Token has a market cap of $471,590.75 and $148.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cat Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0722 or 0.00000356 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00025977 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00243787 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000950 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Cat Token Coin Profile

Cat Token (CRYPTO:CAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling Cat Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using US dollars.

