Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Gap Up to $104.61

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $104.61, but opened at $107.47. Catalent shares last traded at $104.04, with a volume of 688 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 39.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

