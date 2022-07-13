Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Gap Up to $104.61

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $104.61, but opened at $107.47. Catalent shares last traded at $104.04, with a volume of 688 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 39.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Catalent (CTLT)
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.