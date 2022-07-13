Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,766,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,845,000 after buying an additional 54,421 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $9,009,000. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 550,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 30,401 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $5,470,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $981,000.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.83.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

